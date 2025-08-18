Novo Nordisk offers lower Ozempic price for customers whose insurance does not cover costs

Ozempic box
Ozempic cost FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Novo Nordisk announced it will be available at a discount for patients without insurance or those for whom the medication is not covered. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

People who are prescribed Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes, but whose insurance does not cover it, or who don’t have insurance, will be able to buy the medication at a lower cost.

Novo Nordisk announced on Monday that it will offer Ozempic for $499 a month through the GoodRx platform.

That will also be the price for the medication under the brand name Wegovy, which is used for adults with obesity, the company said in a news release.

GoodRX said in April that Ozempic is between $1,000 and $1,200 a month.

The price cut can be found through several platforms, Novo Nordisk said and at more than 70,000 pharmacies across the country.

