No winner yet: Powerball reaches $1.25B

Will you be playing the Powerball lottery?

The dream of holiday billions is still alive. No one won the Powerball Jackpot on Monday, so it rolls over to $1.25 billion.

The numbers pulled in the Dec. 15 drawing were 23-35-59-63-68 and Powerball 2. Not only did no one match all the numbers and the Powerball, no one matched five and had a Power Play option.

There were two winners in Arizona and California who matched five numbers but did not opt for the Power Play and won $1 million.

While the annuity payout would be $1.25 billion, if someone has all the right numbers on Wednesday and selects the lump sum cash payout, they will win $572.1 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

