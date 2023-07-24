NFL suspends Denver Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for betting on games

Suspended: Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. ( Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurik was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday for violating the league’s policy on gambling, officials announced.

According to a statement from the league, Uwazurike, 25, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Broncos, bet on NFL games during his rookie season, The Denver Post reported.

“The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season,” the league said in a statement. “Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.”

Uwazurike participated in Denver’s offseason program and was seen as a candidate to win a starting job on the Broncos’ defensive line, the Post reported. Training camp begins on Friday.

Uwazurike played in eight games last season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He made 17 tackles, including 11 solo stops.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

The league did not release any details about which games Uwazurike may have placed wagers on during the 2022 season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he reviewed the gambling policy with players this offseason, KMGH-TV reported. He said the packet he received from the NFL was “confusing,” but conceded it was up to him and his staff to explain the policy clearly to team members.

Three NFL players -- Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor -- were suspended indefinitely in June for violating the league’s gambling policy, ESPN reported.

Tennessee Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended in June for six games, according to the cable sports news outlet.

The NFL’s policy on gambling prohibits players from betting on the NFL, gambling at the team’s facility -- including the team hotel during road trips -- and from having others make bets for them, ESPN reported. The policy also forbids players from entering a sportsbook facility and playing daily fantasy football.

However, players are allowed to place wagers on other leagues as long as they are not from an NFL facility, The Athletic reported.