NFL legend J.J. Watt will join the CBS studio team

NFL icon J.J. Watt, who retired as one of the game’s greatest defensive ends last year, will join the “NFL on CBS” studio crew on Sunday mornings, he announced in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee reported that it took him two tries to name his new employer — his first announcement included a typo that said he would be going to work for “CVS.” He quickly corrected himself, tweeting that it’s the TV network and not the drugstore that he’ll be working for.

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

He said he is looking forward to “talk a little NFL, talk a little life, and have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on,” the TV station reported.

Watt, 34, was drafted by Houston out of Wisconsin with the No. 12 overall pick in 2011, ESPN reported. He logged 114.5 sacks in his 12-year career, 10 years of which he spent with the Houston Texans and his last two with the Arizona Cardinals. He stepped down last year as “a three-time defensive player of the year; the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017; a five-time first-team All-Pro; and twice the League leader in sacks,” the TV station wrote.

The terms of the contract were not announced, but the NFL said that it is a multi-year deal. It will begin on Week 1 of the NFL season.

