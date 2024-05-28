NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault in suit filed by 2 women

Brandon McManus: The kicker is accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed by two flight attendants. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NFL kicker Brandon McManus has been accused of sexual assault by two women who were flight attendants working on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ team flight to London last year, according to a lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Duval County, Florida, names McManus, 32, and the Jaguars as defendants, WJAX-TV reported. McManus is a 10-year NFL veteran who joined the Jaguars in 2023 after spending his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He signed with the Washington Commanders in March, The Washington Post reported.

According to ESPN, the two women -- listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II -- alleged that the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to properly train McManus about inappropriate sexual contact with flight staff.

In the complaint, the two women alleged that McManus attempted to kiss one of them during the Jaguars’ charter flight to London, the sports cable news outlet reported. The team was flying overseas for an Oct. 1 game at Wembley Stadium in the British capital to face the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the lawsuit, both women claimed that McManus “grinded up” on them, ESPN reported. The kicker also allegedly offered other flight attendants $100 bills to drink and dance inappropriately for him.

The women are seeking more than $1 million and a jury trial, according to sports news outlet.

“To be clear, these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” Brett R. Gallaway, an attorney representing McManus, said in a statement. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt.”

In an emailed statement to WJAX, the Jaguars said they were aware of the complained and acknowledged “the significance of the claims.”

“As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,” the spokesperson wrote.

In a statement by a Commanders spokesperson, the team said it was aware of the lawsuit, the Post reported.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” the spokesperson told the newspaper. “We have been in communication with the league office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league “is aware of the matter and (has) been in contact with the Commanders.”

McManus’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has not responded to a request for comment, WJAX reported.

The Jaguars won the London game 23-7, with McManus kicking three field goals -- including a 56-yarder -- and two extra points, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

