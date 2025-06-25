NFL, CFL player Chandler Jones dies in car, pedestrian crash

FILE PHOTO: Wide receiver Chandler Jones #89 of the San Jose Spartans scores on a 19-yard touchdown pass in 2013. Jones died in a car-pedestrian accident on June 22. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former NFL and CFL player Chandler Jones has died at the age of 33.

San Jose State, where Jones played college football, announced his death on Monday.

He was hit by a Toyota RAV4 in the early morning of June 22 on the eastbound Mariana Freeway in Los Angeles, according to MyNewsLA.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said he died from blunt traumatic injuries, USA Today reported.

After being a star at San Jose State, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on the teams’ practice squads in 2014, The Los Angeles Times reported. He was part of the practice squad for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL in 2015, playing for the team in 2016, before joining the coaching staff at his alma mater in 2017.

