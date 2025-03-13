National Pi Day: Deals and freebies to get you through 3.14

Friday is not only the best day of the work week this week. It also is Pi Day and that means there will be deals and freebies to celebrate the math-inspired day.

Pie day is March 14 or 3/14, which are also the same three digits in the mathematical constant Pi or 3.14159265359, or the number you need to memorize to calculate the circumference of a circle.

There are plenty of circle-shaped foods that will be discounted or even free to celebrate National Pi Day such as pizzas and what else but pies.

Like any national holiday deals, they are subject to participation so you should check with your local establishments to see if they are honoring the discounts.

Here’s a list of just some of the deals you’ll find on March 14:

