‘Gut punch’: At least 9 people injured in shooting at Michigan splash pad

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — At least nine people were injured on Saturday after shots were fired at a splash pad in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

At least ‘9 or 10′ injured

Update 7:53 p.m. EDT June 15: During a news conference Saturday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that “nine, maybe 10″ people were injured at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The youngest victim was 8 years old, the sheriff told reporters.

“It’s a gut punch,” Bouchard said. “We’re not fully comprehending what happened at Oxford (2021 shooting that killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School) and now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with.”

The sheriff said that it was believed that the shooting was random. Bouchard added that the shooter “exited a car and opened fire” at the water park at about 5:11 p.m. EDT.

He added that the shooter reloaded several times. Bouchard said a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene. Three empty magazines were recovered by investigators, and the sheriff said that possibly up to 28 shots were fired.

Bouchard said that the suspect “was contained nearby” at a residence.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett told reporters. “Complete thoughts with the families right now.”

‘Numerous wounded victims’

Update 7:38 p.m. EDT June 15: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that the area around the splash pad was “still an active crime scene and we potentially have the suspect contained nearby, but we asked for the moment people stay away from the area.”

“We have numerous wounded victims.”

Original report: According to the Rochester Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, The Detroit News reported.

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. EDT, according to WJBK-TV.

“There are multiple people injured,” Rochester police said in a Facebook post.

Stephen Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at least five people were shot, but he did not know whether there were any fatalities, The News reported. The whereabouts of the shooter or shooters were unknown, police said.

“We don’t know a lot yet,” Huber told The Detroit News. “It’s five shot and maybe six.”

Rochester officials said that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene and are in charge of the investigation, WXYZ-TV reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

“We don’t know if there are any fatals, the conditions of victims, if they’re male, female, adults or children,” Huber said, according to The News.

Rochester Hills is 27 miles north of downtown Detroit.

