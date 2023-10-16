M&M’S to the rescue: Mars to send ‘rescue squad’ if you run out of Halloween candy

M&M'S

To the rescue FILE PHOTO: Mars will send out its Rescue Squad if your candy bowl runs low this Halloween. (Ekaterina79/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If your trick-or-treat bowl runs empty this Halloween, Mars can save the holiday.

>> Read more trending news

The candy company will send out the M&M’S Halloween Rescue Squad to deliver candy right to your door on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween, the company will bring you candy within an hour of registering on the Rescue Squad website.

It’s a partnership with Gopuff and will go on as supplies last.

The “Today” show reported that the candy refill is only available in areas that are served by Gopuff. To find out if your address is in the delivery area, you can visit the Rescue Squad’s website.

Apparently “rescue” and “emergency” are the keywords with fall food promotions.

Domino’s recently announced it would give customers a “free” emergency pizza. The pizza isn’t 100% free. It has to be earned by buying a pizza that costs $8 or more by Feb. 11, People magazine reported. Customers also need to be a rewards member.

$12 billion with a ‘B:’ Halloween spending skyrockets to new record

The National Retail Federation said that consumers will spend $12.2 billion on costumes, decorations and candy this Halloween, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Latest holiday news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!