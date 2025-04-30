Michael Bolton speaks about glioblastoma diagnosis, an aggressive form of brain cancer

FILE PHOTO: Michael Bolton performs during "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" Bolton has spoken with People magazine about his health challenges and his diagnosis of glioblastoma. (Disney Parks/ABC via Getty Images)

Crooner Michael Bolton has broken his silence after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Bolton spoke exclusively with People magazine for the publication’s cover story, “My Brain Cancer Battle.”

He first noticed there was a problem when he was nauseous and having balance issues at a charity event in November 2023. After Thanksgiving, he fell from his chair, ABC News reported.

The “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 after having emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor,.

Shortly after the Dec. 4, 2023, surgery, he was singing in the recovery room, his daughter Holly said. It came as a surprise for those caring for him.

“I remember one of the nurses had no idea who he was, and she’s like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?’” Holly said.

A second brain surgery was done the next month because of an infection.

He finished radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October and still goes for MRI scans every two months to monitor whether the cancer has come back.

His latest scan was this month and he still has no indication of the tumor recurring, despite a recurrence rate for glioblastoma of 90%.

The National Institutes of Health said glioblastoma “is a malignant (cancerous) brain tumor that develops from a specific type of brain cell called an astrocyte.” The cells support and feed neurons and form scar tissue that helps repair brain damage after an injury.

Signs and symptoms of glioblastoma may include:

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Emotional instability (mood changes/mood swings)

Language impairment

Memory problems

Weakness

Loss of vision

Symptoms depend on where the tumor develops.

The cause of glioblastoma is not known, but it can occur when people have some genetic syndromes like neurofibromatosis type 1, Turcot syndrome or Li Fraumeni syndrome, but it is rare, according to the NIH.

After his second brain surgery, he shared his health struggles with his fans, telling them on Instagram that he was taking a break from performing.

Bolton is still seeing the effects of the treatments, with his short-term memory, speech and mobility all being impacted.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” Bolton said. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

But he is using his time wisely, spending time at home in Westport, Connecticut, with his three daughters and six grandchildren.

He also mediates, works with a personal trainer, takes voice lessons, has voice therapy and plays golf as he can.

Bolton is also working to make sure that he has provided love and support for his daughters in the future.

“How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give [them] — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are,” he told People. “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly, a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’”

Known for his song “Go the Distance,” he still has a lot to do with the time he has.

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he said. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

0 of 23 Michael Bolton through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Bolton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Creative Arts Ball on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Michael Bolton performs onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Recording artist Michael Bolton arrives at the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images) (Valerie Macon/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Michael Bolton performs onstage during the 9th annual "Revels & Revelations" in support of teen mental health at City Winery on December 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 19: Singer/songwriter Michael Bolton attends "SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR" premiere presented by Dimension Films in partnership with Time Warner Cable, Dodge and DeLeon Tequila at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein C) Michael Bolton through the years PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: Michael Bolton performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation ) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebri) Michael Bolton through the years BROOKLYN, NY- DECEMBER 16: Singer Michael Bolton attends the "Clash of The Choirs" rehearsal at Steiner Studios December 16, 2007 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images) (Steven Henry/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 10: Singer Michael Bolton attends a celebration of the Los Angeles engagement of "On Your Feet!", the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway musical, at the Pantages Theatre on July 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years DETROIT, MI - APRIL 16: (L-R) Designer John Varvatos, singer Michael Bolton and musician Alice Cooper attend John Varvatos Detroit Store Opening Party hosted by Chrysler on April 16, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images for John Varvatos) (Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images for John Varvatos) Michael Bolton through the years ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 21: Martin Luther King Jr., III (L), Michael Bolton (C), Coretta Scott King (C), and Elder Bernice King (R) arrive at the Hero Awards April 21, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Annette Brown/Getty Images) (Annette Brown/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Musician Michael Bolton attends "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" premiere premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on May 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years LONDON - AUGUST 5: Michael Bolton performs live at the FitFlop Shooting Stars Benefit Closing Ball following a two-day golf tournament raising vital funds for Make-A-Wish Foundation UK at the Royal Courts of Justice on August 5, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for FitFlop Shooting Stars Benefit) (Samir Hussein) Michael Bolton through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 09: Producer David Foster (L) and singer Michael Bolton perform onstage during the launch of The Andrea Bocelli Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Andrea Bocelli Foundation) (John Sciulli) Michael Bolton through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Singers Akon (L) and Michael Bolton speak onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years BROOKLYN, NY- DECEMBER 16: Singer Michael Bolton and host Maria Menounos stand on stage at the "Clash of The Choirs" rehearsal at Steiner Studios on December 16, 2007 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images) (Steven Henry/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 17: Michael Bolton plays the eighteenth hole on the Arnold Palmer Private Course at PGA West during the second round of the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation on January 17, 2014 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Musician Michael Bolton hits a shot during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 14, 2015 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Clive Davis and Michael Bolton attend Angel Ball 2023 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang) Michael Bolton through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Michael Bolton performs at the World Premiere of "Michael Bolton's American Dream: Detroit" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on May 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Michael Bolton through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 09: Producer Quincy Jones (L) and singer Michael Bolton attend the launch of The Andrea Bocelli Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Andrea Bocelli Foundation) (John Sciulli)

©2024 Cox Media Group