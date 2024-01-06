Michael Bolton reveals he was diagnosed with a brain tumor; had surgery before the holidays

Michael Bolton UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Michael Bolton attends NBC's "American Song Contest" Week 7 Semi-Finals Part 2 Live Premiere and Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 02, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Singer and songwriter Michael Bolton revealed on Friday that before the holidays he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had surgery.

>> Read more trending news

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” Bolton said in a Facebook Post.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he continued.

Bolton, 70, has multiple tour dates in 2024 on his website starting Feb. 1 up until Dec. 22, according to Variety. A majority of those dates are expected to be rescheduled as he recovers, Billboard reported.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” Bolton continued. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Mayo Clinic said that a brain tumor is a growth of cells in or by the brain and can happen in or by the brain tissue, the Today Show reported. There are a variety of types of brain tumors even some that are noncancerous. Signs and symptoms depend on the location and the size of the tumor.

Last year, the Grammy winner through his album “Spark of Light” opened up about sharing positivity during dark times, People Magazine reported. The album included a track called “Beautiful World.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Michael Bolton through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Bolton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Creative Arts Ball on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group