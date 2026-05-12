Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clark dies at age 29

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Clarke died at the age of 29. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies’ forward/center Brandon Clarke has died.

He was 29 years old.

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His agency, Priority Sports, confirmed Clarke’s death but did not provide details to The New York Times.

The team released a statement as well, writing on X, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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