Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clark dies at age 29

The Memphis Grizzlies’ forward/center Brandon Clarke has died.
He was 29 years old.
His agency, Priority Sports, confirmed Clarke’s death but did not provide details to The New York Times.
The team released a statement as well, writing on X, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
May 12, 2026
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