Mega Millions: Jackpot rolls over, climbs to $720M

For the 27th consecutive time, there was not a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot, which had grown to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, will be worth at least $720 million when numbers are drawn on Friday.
The numbers drawn Tuesday were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.
Update 12:25 a.m. July 19: There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday night, which pushed the jackpot to $720 million, lottery officials said. A winner in Friday’s drawing could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $369.6 million before taxes.
Friday’s drawing will be for the fifth-largest jackpot in the Mega Millions history.
Original report: If someone matches all of the numbers, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $328.5 million before taxes.
Tuesday’s jackpot was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.
No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.
Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots
- $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
- $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
- $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
- $730 million (estimated) -- July 21, 2023
- $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
- $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
- $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
- $536 million -- July, 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
- $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)