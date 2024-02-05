McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back in restaurants across the US

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Shamrock Shake, the mint drink that usually makes its annual return to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, is in McDonald’s restaurants as of Monday, the company announced last week.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain revealed that the seasonal green-colored drink will officially arrive in stores this week.

“Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last,” the announcement from McDonald’s reads.

In addition to the Shamrock Shake, the chain is bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry that comes with crushed Oreo cookies. That drink debuted in February 2020 in honor of the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, USA Today reported.

