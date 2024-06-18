McDonald’s employee accused of shooting at customers’ vehicle after order dispute

Accused: Cassidy Gardner is accused of throwing a drink at customers and then shooting at their vehicle after a drive-thru argument escalated. (Polk County Sheriff's Office )

LAKELAND, Fla. — A McDonald’s worker in west-central Florida is accused of throwing a drink at customers in a drive-thru and then shooting at the vehicle after a dispute about an order escalated, authorities said.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Cassidy Gardner, 22, was arrested on June 14. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, online records show.

The Lakeland Police Department said it responded to a call at about 1 a.m. EDT on June 14 in reference to a shooting at the fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, WFTV reported.

In a news release posted on Instagram, Lakeland police said that Gardner was working in the drive-thru window at the restaurant.

The dispute began when the customers believed their order was incorrect, police said. Gardner allegedly argued with the customers through the window before throwing a drink at them as they pulled away.

Police said that two of the customers exited the vehicle and opened the drive-thru window to throw drinks at Gardner, who produced a handgun.

The customers drove around the west side of the building, and Gardner walked outside, according to police. She allegedly fired her weapon at the vehicle as the customers were leaving the parking lot.

According to police, the vehicle was struck at least one time.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Gardner. She was released after posting $15,000 bail, online records show.





