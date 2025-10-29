Police: Man who kicked Walmart shopping cart stabbed, dies from wounds

File photo. A man was stabbed at a Walmart in Georgia after an altercation with an older man.

An 18-year-old man who kicked a customer’s shopping cart at a Walmart and was subsequently stabbed died Monday, Georgia authorities said.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, a 49-year-old man was exiting the store in Savannah on Oct. 23 when the teen approached and kicked his shopping cart.

That led to an altercation that left the 18-year-old severely injured, police said.

Police arriving at the scene found one man suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It was unclear what led to the altercation and subsequent stabbing.

Officers interviewed the 49-year-old man and witnesses to the incident, according to police. No arrests have been announced.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and Chatham County Police Department detectives will consult with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office to determine any criminal charges in the case,” police said.

