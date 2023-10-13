Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from museum in 2005 A man pleaded guilty Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota to stealing a pair of ruby slippers from a museum in 2005 that were worn in the “Wizard of Oz.” (FBI/FBI)

A man pleaded guilty Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to stealing a pair of ruby slippers from a museum in 2005 that were worn in the “Wizard of Oz.”

Terry Jon Martin, 76, was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork, the AP reported. The slippers were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, according to the AP. Grand Rapids was Garland’s hometown.

There are only four remaining pairs of the ruby slippers, according to KTSP. The iconic shoes are valued at $100,000, but are believed to be worth millions of dollars.

Grand Rapids Police and the FBI found the shoes in July 2018, the news outlet reported. The slippers were recovered in an FBI art crime team sting operation, according to the AP.

No one was arrested until Martin was charged earlier this year, the AP reported.

No information has been released about how investigators were led to Martin. No sentencing date has been set yet.