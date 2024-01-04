Man opens chip bag with lighter, sustains burns over 75% of body

DALTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was injured when he tried to open a bag of chips with of all things, a lighter.

The 75-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia, whose name was not released, had third-degree burns over 75% of his body in the Wednesday afternoon incident.

WSB reported that the man had tried to open the bag more traditionally, with his hands, but when that didn’t work, he grabbed a lighter and eventually set himself on fire while he sat in his recliner.

It is not clear how the fire actually started or if the bag of chips made it worse, but they are supposedly flammable because of the oil in them, WSB reported.

The man was taken to a Chattanooga hospital and transferred to a burn center. His condition was not released.

