Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her after chase, police say

A Georgia man is accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend from her work and then killing her after a police chase.

A 20-year-old man is in custody and his 19-year-old former girlfriend is dead after an alleged kidnapping and police chase that spanned two counties in Georgia.

WSB-TV reported that Fayetteville police were called to a report of kidnapping at a Wingstop after a man, who was later identified as Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, went into the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Hopkins was reported to be driving a red Camaro which police later saw and began following. The surveillance turned into a chase when police said Hopkins sped off. It ended at a high school in the neighboring county.

Police said they used a PIT maneuver, or a precision immobilization technique, to end the chase at Lovejoy High School. That’s when police said they heard several gunshots fired inside the car. Police said that Hopkins fired upon their cars also, WSB reported.

Eventually, police were able to fire an irritant into Hopkins’ car and take him into custody.

Inside the car, law enforcement found the woman dead with several gunshot wounds. Her name has not been released.

Hopkins will be charged in Fayetteville with kidnapping and aggravated assault, WSB reported. Clayton County is handling the woman’s death investigation, according to the news station.