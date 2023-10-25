Man jumps into Epcot’s World Showcase Lagoon

Epcot FILE PHOTO: A guest at Epcot in Walt Disney World jumped into World Showcase Lagoon at the Italy Pavilion and the incident was captured on videos shared to social media. (That First Moment Photography/wdwnews.com)

BAY LAKE, Fla. — A visitor to Epcot during the Walt Disney World theme park’s Food and Wine Festival decided it would be the perfect time to take a dip.

The man, whose name was not released, jumped from a bridge in Epcot’s Italy pavilion into the park’s World Showcase Lagoon this week, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The incident was recorded and shared on social media where people told the man that a crowd was gathering, adding “You’ve gotta go!”

Once he did go, he quickly swam back to a Venetian-style gondola to make his soggy escape as onlookers yelled “Make a run for it” and “Run, run, run.”

People can be heard on other videos telling him that he’s going to “get kicked out of Disney, mister” and “You’re going to get a ban for life,” the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Fox Business, the News-Press and Entertainment Weekly were among the media outlets that reached out to Walt Disney World for comment but have not heard back.

Disney does have rules posted on its website that say that “unsafe acts” are prohibited, the News-Press reported.

“We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry, or require a person already admitted to leave the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

This isn’t the first time a guest has broken the rules at Epcot during the annual Food and Wine Festival.

In 2015, a man climbed the steps of the replica pyramid outside of the Mexico Pavillion. He was able to avoid security according to a report from the time of that incident.