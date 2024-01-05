Man arrested, accused of jumping into fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop

File: Bass Pro Shops Man was arrested and has been accused of jumping into fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop (sanfel/Getty Images)

LEEDS, Alabama — A man is in custody after he jumped into a massive fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama Thursday night.

Leeds Police Department said a 42-year-old man crashed his car outside of a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, according to The Associated Press. Police said he stripped and ran into the store then proceeded to jump into a fish tank, WBRC reported.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said that the incident happened just before the store was prepared to close Thursday, according to AL.com.

He jumped into the water and stood under the waterfall, the AP reported. He got out of the water to yell at a couple of officers and ended up jumping right back in. He eventually climbed over the side and fell onto the concrete floor. He was then arrested, AL.com reported.

Irwin said the suspect’s family indicated that he is suffering from mental health issues, WBRC reported

Irwin said that the man was in the water for about five minutes before officers arrived, AL.com reported.

He is facing multiple charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, the AP reported.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

