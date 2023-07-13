Man accused of beating 2-month-old son after child pulled his nose ring

AVON, Ind. — An Indiana man is accused of beating his 2-month-old son after the child “became fussy” in the middle of the night and allegedly pulled his nose ring, court documents state.

Aaron Scott Evans, 19, of Avon, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of battery to a child resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, according to Hendricks County Circuit Court online records.

Both are Level 3 felonies, court records show.

According to court documents, police opened an investigation into possible child abuse after the boy was brought to an Avon hospital on Monday, WHTR-TV reported. Doctors said the baby had several bruises on his body and a healing cut on his head, according to the television station.

The boy was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, WXIN-TV reported. Doctors told police that the child had rib fractures, leg fractures, a subdural hemorrhage and many bruises, according to the television station.

According to police, Evans allegedly said that he was suffering from a migraine on Monday and that the baby was “being fussy,” WTHR reported. Evans also allegedly said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his son after the baby pulled his nose ring, WXIN reported, citing court documents.

According to an arrest report, Evans allegedly admitted to intentionally dropping the baby out of his arms onto the floor, using his hands to place pressure on the boy’s chest, punching him in the leg and swaddling the infant tightly in a blanket, the television station reported.

Evans also told police his baby grabbed his nose ring and pulled on it, which caused him pain.

The father then decided to “inflict pain back” on his baby, according to the arrest report.

According to investigators, the victim’s mother said that Evans had “anger issues” and was easily frustrated, WXIN reported.

Evans remains in the Hendricks County Jail. His first appearance in court was on Tuesday, and there will be a pretrial conference on June 5, online court records show.

If convicted of the charges, Evans would face between three and 15 years in prison, according to WXIN.