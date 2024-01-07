Man accused of attacking another patient in emergency room

Accused: Matthew Bohney is accused of attacking a man at an emergency room in September. (Bannock County Jail)

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man who was in an emergency room awaiting treatement is accused of attacking another patient, authorities said.

According to Idaho online court records, Matthew Alan Bohney, 24, was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

He was arrested on Dec. 21 and posted $10,000 bail, then appeared in court on Friday, East Idaho News reported.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 27 incident at the Portneuf Medical Center emergency room in Pocatello at around 6:30 p.m. MST.

It was unclear why Bohney was at the facility.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bohney allegedly told police officers that he could hear the other patient telling him through a shared wall that he was going to sexually assault his girlfriend. Bohney allegedly added that he suffers from schizophrenia.

Bohney said he confronted the man and punched him above the right eye, East Idaho News reported. The man required six stitches, according to the news organization.

According to police, the victim denied saying anything to the suspect, adding that the attack was unprovoked and that he was attacked while sitting on a bed in a room at the medical center. Police also viewed security footage of the alleged incident.

A caseworker at the scene at the time of the incident verified the victim’s account of the incident, according to East Idaho News.

Bohney was moved into mental protective custody with an imminent arrest affidavit, according to the news outlet.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17, according to East Idaho News. If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

