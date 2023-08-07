Mall in Florida closed after gun ‘accidentally goes off’ in woman’s purse

Gun goes off: A woman's gun accidentally discharged in her purse while she was picking up an order at a mall food court on Saturday. (Josiah_S/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRANDON, Fla. — A west-central Florida mall was closed down on Saturday after a woman’s gun “accidentally went off inside her purse” while she was picking up a meal at the facility’s food court, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Brandon Town Center, located in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, at 3:24 p.m. EDT, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Deputies viewing surveillance video said that a man, woman and two children were at the Charley’s Cheesesteak fast food restaurant ordering food when the gun discharged in the woman’s purse, according to WFLA-TV. The woman had been reaching for something in her purse when the gun went off, WTVT reported.

Food court patrons, including the woman, fled the scene and into the mall’s parking lot, the Times reported.

The gunfire prompted a heavy law enforcement presence, according to the newspaper.’

There were no reported injuries, WFLA reported. The woman who had the gun was located by deputies, but no charges have been filed, according to the television station.

The mall was closed on Saturday but reopened on Sunday, the Times reported.

“Every day, our deputies put their lives on the line to protect our communities and today was no different,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our agency’s dedication and swift response to this incident demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

