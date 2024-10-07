LeBron James, son Bronny make family dream come true in historic game

History making game PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LeBron James and his son Bronny James have done something that no one has ever done. The father and son played alongside each other during an NBA game.

The historic moment took place on Sunday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, playing side-by-side, for four minutes during the second quarter of the game, The Associated Press reported.

The AP said the opportunity to play together was a family dream for the James’ duo.

“It’s a pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family. It’s definitely a moment that I’ll never forget,” LeBron James said, who had wanted the opportunity to play on the court with his son since Bronny was in high school.

LeBron James posted to X saying that it “was surreal” playing with his son.

WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!! 🥺🥺🥺🙌🏾🙌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2024

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron said. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son — and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son — that’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for.”

Coach JJ Redick told LeBron that he was going to put Bronny into the game so they could prepare for it.

“Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason ... within the flow of the game,” Redick said, according to ESPN. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It’s cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron’s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well.”

In all they played for about 4 minutes.

Bronny James committed two turnovers and at one point LeBron James handed his son the ball for a 3-point attempt, but the younger James missed. The Suns beat the Lakers 118-114, ESPN reported.

The milestone game also happened to be played on Bronny’s 20th birthday.

“I’m always thinking about, ‘That’s my dad!’, because that’s literally my dad,” Bronny James said, according to the AP. “But when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all.”

Bronny James was the second-round draft pick for the Lakers this summer, just over a year after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice at the University of Southern California in 2023. Doctors found that he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

