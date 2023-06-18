At least 22 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration

At least 20 shot,1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A shooting took place in Willowbrook, Illinois, Saturday evening as a group was gathered for a celebration leaving one dead and multiple others injured.

A DuPage County Sheriff’s Office official told WLS-TV Sunday morning that at least 20 people were shot and one was killed. However, later in the day Sunday, the sheriff’s office said it was a total of 22 people who were shot.

White House comments on shooting

Update 5:38 p.m. EDT June 18: In a statement Sunday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were thinking about the people killed and injured during the shooting.

“We have reached out to offer assistance to state and local leaders in the wake of this tragedy at a community Juneteenth celebration,” Jean-Pierre tweeted.

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: The Tri-State Fire Protection District’s Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander told the news outlet that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane. There was a large group gathered in the area for a Juneteenth celebration, according to witnesses.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS.

The celebration reportedly began at 6 p.m. Saturday and officers were in the area before the shooting occurred, the news outlet reported. The officers heard the shots fired.

Police say there is an unknown number of suspects, WLS reported. Police also told the news outlet that multiple people were injured trying to run from the shooting.

Ages and victim names have not yet been released. The current conditions of the victims are unknown, according to WBBM.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one is in custody and there is no known motive.

