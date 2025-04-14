Large earthquake shakes area near San Diego

A large earthquake has shaken San Diego.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake happened 4 kilometers south of Julian, California and initially registered as a 5.2 magnitude. It occurred at about 1:08 p.m. ET.

About half a dozen smaller quakes followed, according to the USGS.

The quake happened just south of the Elsinore fault system, which has the potential of having earthquakes ranging from 6.5 to 7.5 in magnitude.

The quake was felt across Southern California in areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A small earthquake shook the same area Sunday, which registered as a 3.5 magnitude.

