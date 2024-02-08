Karol G named Billboard Woman of the Year

Karol G FILE PHOTO: Karol G, winner of the "Best Música Urbana" award for "Mañana Será Bonito", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The singer has been named Billboard's Woman of the Year.(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Billboard has named it’s Woman of the Year for 2024, and it isn’t Taylor Swift.

The music magazine named Karol G as the woman who represents 2024, citing “a year of career-defining moments, including a history-making album, a momentous stadium tour, headlining Lollapalooza and her first Grammy win.”

Karol G released her breakthrough album “KG0516″ in 2021, and was the first female artist to reach the top of the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album with her follow-up, “Mañana Será Bonito,” which debuted at No. 3 on the list. The album won the Grammy for best música urbana album on Sunday.

She even has her own label in a deal with Interscope.

But Karol G isn’t just focused on music, starting the Con Cora Foundation to help women, children and young people who are considered at-risk.

As part of the award ceremony March 6 during the Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Karol G will also have a special performance.

The awards show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and will “recognize music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators and executives for their contributions to the industry and community,” Billboard said.

Other artists who will be receiving awards are:

Kylie Minogue (Icon Award)

Maren Morris (Visionary Award)

Ice Spice (Hitmaker Award)

Charli XCX (Powerhouse Award)

Young Miko (Impact Award)

Victoria Monét (Rising Star)

NewJeans (Group of the Year Award)

TEMS (Breakthrough Award)

Luisa Sonza (Global Force Award)

Past winners of Billboard’s Woman of the Year award include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

