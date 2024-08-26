Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome son

Justin and Hailey Bieber FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues.

The couple and their new bundle of joy are “doing well” at home, a source told People magazine.

The celebrities announced on social media that their son had been born, writing “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, commented, writing on X, “CONGRATULATIONS” and “I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK.”

Hailey Bieber’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, responded to Mallette’s post, writing, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The singer’s father, Jeremy Bieber, wrote a single word, “Papa.” Jack also continues the apparent Bieber family trend by selecting names that start with “J,” US Weekly reported.

Justin Bieber’s half-siblings — Jazmyn and Jaxon — also share the starting “J,” E! News reported.

Jack is also Jeremy Bieber’s middle name.

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018 and announced they were pregnant in May 2024.

