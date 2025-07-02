Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs verdict: Not guilty on racketeering count, sex trafficking charges

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has reached a verdict on all charges he faces. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

The jury deliberating the fate of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a verdict on all charges he faces.

Update 10:38 a.m. ET July 2: The court has adjourned, The Associated Press reported.

The deadline for the letters from both legal teams is this afternoon, CNN reported. The court is expected to reconvene in a few hours, The New York Times reported.

Update 10:29 a.m. ET July 2: Combs’ attorney said that his client is not a flight risk since he does not have access to his passport or plane, and is asking that he be released and allowed to return to his home in Miami Beach until sentencing, The New York Times reported.

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued, according to The Associated Press.

The legal team has also suggested a $1 million bond. The prosecution is opposed to Combs’ release.

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey said, “there is a real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court,” saying that drugs were found in Combs’ hotel room before his September arrest, the Times reported.

Combs has been jailed since September 2024. The judge said he needs time to consider Combs’ release. He asked each side to prepare a letter concerning bail, the AP reported.

Update 10:20 a.m. ET July 2: Combs was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, The Associated Press reported.

He was also found not guilty of both sex trafficking charges, while he was found guilty of both charges involving transportation to engage in prostitution.

The guilty charge comes from his flying people, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to take part in sexual encounters, the AP reported. It was a felony under the federal Mann Act.

If he had been convicted of racketeering conspiracy, he faced life in prison. The conviction on the prostitution charges each brings a 10-year maximum sentence.

Original report: The jury told the judge overseeing the case that it had the verdict within an hour of the start of deliberations for the day in the case, CNN reported.

He faces two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering, The Associated Press reported.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The trial lasted seven weeks, and before the jury got the case, the prosecutors dropped additional theories of attempted arson and kidnapping, the AP reported.

The jury was on its third day of deliberations. On Tuesday, there was a partial verdict on four of the five counts levied against Combs. They did not have a verdict on count one - the racketeering count. They were told to deliberate longer.

©2025 Cox Media Group