COVID fraud case juror given $120K bag of cash, offer of more if she acquitted defendants: reports

Attempted payoff

MINNEAPOLIS — A massive alleged federal fraud case in Minneapolis has taken a twist that the prosecutors said: “happens in mob movies.”

A bag of cash — $120,000 worth with promises of more — was dropped at the home of a juror who had been seated to hear a case of pandemic-era fraud, The Associated Press reported.

Seven people are on trial accused of taking more than $40 million in COVID-relief funds that had been earmarked to feed children. In total, there are 70 people facing charges in a case that cost taxpayers $250 million in one of the country’s largest pandemic-related fraud cases.

So far 18 people have pleaded guilty in the fraud case with the government recovering $50 million, the AP reported.

Prosecutors said most of the money instead of feeding kids who were considered low-income went to luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property.

The defense claims that the issues came from record-keeping mistakes, as they tried to abide by the rules that kept changing.

The defense also said that their clients distributed food to children, but that the alleged kickbacks are real payments and are typical of East African culture of payments to family and friends, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

As for the juror, she has been dismissed from sitting on the case which started in April, the AP reported. She called police and turned the money in to the FBI, telling the authorities that a woman had dropped it off with her father-in-law on Sunday with a promise for another bag of money if the 23-year-old voted to acquit the seven defendants, the Star Tribune reported.

The search warrant, according to the newspaper, said the woman who had dropped off the money used the juror’s first name which hasn’t been released to the public. She was only identified as Juror #52. Attornies and the defendants did see a list of the jurors’ names and their addresses when potential jurors were called for duty.

The defense told the judge on Monday that the alleged payoff is “a troubling and upsetting accusation,” the AP reported.

The judge overseeing the case questioned all of the jurors and alternates and none said they had been contacted by anyone in the case. Despite that, the judge decided to sequester the jury for the rest of the trial. Closing arguments in the case were presented on Monday.

The defendants, who have not been in custody since 2023, are now detained until an investigation can find out who leaked the list of jurors.

If charged and found guilty, the woman who left the money can receive up to 10 years in prison, the Star Tribune reported.

