July 4 tradition: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held at Coney Island

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Hot dogs are placed on the competition table ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan’s Famous located on Surf Avenue. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

CONEY ISLAND, N.J. — Who can down the most dogs in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

>> Read more trending news

Men and women from across the globe are sitting down at the table to wolf down dozens upon dozens of hot dogs and buns in an effort to take home Nathan’s Hot Dog Mustard Belt.

The current world record is 76, set by competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 2021. He also held the previous record — 75, set in 2020 and 74 in 2018, WNBC reported.

Chestnut won his first Nathan’s match in 2007 and has won the title 15 out of the 16 times he’s competed. He has only one loss in 2015 against Matt Stonie, who beat Chestnut by two hot dogs.

According to ESPN, Chestnut has the most championship titles by sport — if you can call competitive eating a sport — beating names such as the NBA’s Bill Russell, the NHL’s Henri Richard, MLB’s Yogi Berra and even the G.O.A.T. himself NFL’s Tom Brady who has “only” seven Super Bowl trophies.

Joey Chestnut's dominance speaks for itself 😯 pic.twitter.com/DyYDzknvxj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 4, 2023

As of last year’s competition, Chesnut has eaten 1,152 hot dogs since ESPN started covering the competition, according to ESPN.

Ever wonder how many hot dogs have been consumed since ESPN began airing the @originalnathans Hot Dog-Eating Contest in ‘04? 🤔



11,571.5 hot dogs per @ESPNStatsInfo



Top eaters include:

🌭 @joeyjaws | 1,152 hot dogs

🌭 Sonya Thomas | 505.5 hot dogs

🌭 @MattStonie | 436 hot dogs pic.twitter.com/s9lYhK2TNs — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 4, 2023

In the women’s division, Miki Sudo is undefeated in the eight times she has competed, WNBC reported. She also holds the record for the most hot dogs eaten by a woman with 48 and a half set in 2020.

Winners will get a nice prize for eating the most dogs with first place getting $10,000, but even the runners-up will get a cut of the money - with second place getting $5,000, third place getting $2,500, fourth place getting $1,500 and finally, fifth place getting $1,000.

The competitions will be shown on ESPN2 and re-aired on ESPN and ESPNews. It can also be streamed on ESPN3, ESPN+ and Fubo, according to Sporting News. ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights through 2029.