Judge blocks sale of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland

Sale blocked FILE PHOTO: A Judge in Tennessee has blocked the sale of Elvis Presley's former home Graceland, according to The Associated Press. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images) (Mike Brown/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge on Wednesday blocked a potential foreclosure sale of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, after a company claimed his estate used the property as collateral on a loan that was never repaid, according to multiple reports.

A judge in Shelby County handed down the decision, the Daily Memphian reported. The temporary injunction halts a proposed auction scheduled for Thursday after Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, sued to stop the sale, according to The Associated Press.

In a public notice published earlier this month in The Commercial Appeal, a company said it planned to auction Graceland and its surrounding acreage to satisfy a $3.8 million loan that Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took out before her death in January 2023.

Check back for more on this developing story.


