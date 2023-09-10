Johnny Depp returns in Dior Sauvage commercial; first ad since Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp: The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor returned as the face of Dior's fragrance, Sauvage. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Johnny Depp is back as the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance.

Depp, 60, appears in a new commercial for Dior, marking his first time promoting the product since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, People reported.

In the advertisement, Depp wears black clothing and somberly recites a poem, according to the magazine,

“An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone,” Depp states, ending the pitch with, “This is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

Depp reportedly signed a three-year deal with Dior “at upwards of $20 million,” Variety reported in May.

Heard had filed for divorce in May 2016, asking for a temporary restraining order. In 2022, Depp claimed that he had been libeled by his former wife after she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article.

A jury in Virginia determined that Heard had defamed Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages. A countersuit found that Depp also defamed Heard, awarding her $2 million, according to USA Today.

Previously, Depp had been the face of Dior since 2015, Variety reported.

The company celebrated Depp’s later ad in an Instagram post, writing alongside a photograph of the actor: “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

Depp spent the summer touring with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, which teams him with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, according to Variety.

He also appeared in the French-language movie “Jeanne Du Berry” in the role of King Louis XV, People reported.

