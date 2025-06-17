Joey Chestnut to compete in Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Joey Chestnut competes in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. After a year away, Chestnut will once again return to the hot dog competition. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

A year after he was banned, competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut will be back to take part in slurping down all of the hot dogs during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

He made the announcement on social media, saying that he was “thrilled to be returning” to the competition that was “a huge part of my life.”

I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life. (1/3) — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 16, 2025

He addressed the reason he was banned from the competition in 2024, saying that he still partners with other companies, “including some in the plant-based space,” but that “Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.” He said that there “were differences in interpretation.”

I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground.



I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!



Stay hungry! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 16, 2025

A contract with Nathan’s and the International Federation of Competitive Eating says Chestnut will only promote Nathan’s hot dogs, USA Today reported.

He said of his return to the Coney Island stage, “It almost doesn’t feel real yet. I was preparing for the worst, but we were able to work it out.”

Chestnut is the record holder for the annual contest, eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021. Last year, the winner, Patrick Bertoletti, consumed a respectable 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, ESPN reported.

This year, however, Chestnut plans on breaking his own record, eating 80 hot dogs at the Independence Day event, TMZ reported.

