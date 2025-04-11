Jillian Shriner had cancer surgery month before arrest

FILE PHOTO: Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Shriner attend PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Jillian Shriner was shot by Los Angeles Police officers after an incident Wednesday.

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner is out of police custody after being shot by police.

Jillian Shriner, who also goes by the name Jillian Lauren, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pointing a gun at police officers from her yard in northeast Los Angeles.

Police had been responding to a hit-and-run crash, but the suspects from that incident ran into the residential area. She came out of her home with the gun and was told several times by officers to drop it.

She didn’t and allegedly pointed it at them.

Police shot her, wounding her, but her injuries were not life-threatening. It is not clear whether she fired her weapon.

She was released from custody after posting a $1 million bond.

Just last month, Jillian Shriner posted on Instagram that she was being treated for cancer and had surgery, writing a thank you to “the incredible oncology team” at Glendale Advent Hospital.

She posted on March 22 that she had “two back to back surgeries including a full hysterectomy.”

