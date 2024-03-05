Jeff Bezos passes Elon Musk, regains title as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos: The billionaire regained the title of the world's wealthiest person on Monday. (Paul Ellis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos has regained the top spot among the world’s wealthiest people.

>> Read more trending news

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has a net worth of $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index that was released on Monday.

He surpassed Tesla magnate Elon Musk, who was at $198 billion. The index noted that Bezos has gained $23 billion in worth over the past year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Musk has lost approximately $31 billion over the past 12 months, according to the Bloomberg index.

Jeff Bezos is once again the world’s richest person, eclipsing Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time since the fall of 2021 https://t.co/kaixH3EMlj https://t.co/kaixH3EMlj — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 5, 2024

It was the first time Bezos was atop the list of the world’s wealthiest person for the first time since 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company, was in third place at $197 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg index.

Musk had climbed atop the list of the world’s richest people in May 2023 when he edged past Arnault, CNN reported.

Bezos made much of his fortune from Amazon, which he started out of his garage near Seattle in 1994, according to The Wall Street Journal. He also founded the space company Blue Origin and bought The Washington Post for $250 million.

Jeff Zuckerberg, the co-founder and current CEO at Meta, which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, is No. 4 on the list at $179 billion, according to the Bloomberg index. Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, rounds out the top five with a net worth of $150 billion.

According to its website, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York City.

© 2024 Cox Media Group