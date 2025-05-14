Janet Jackson to receive AMA’s ICON Award, will perform at ceremony

FILE PHOTO: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Jackson will be given the ICON Award at the upcoming American Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

After more than half a century of entertaining, Janet Jackson will be honored as the icon that she is.

Jackson will receive the American Music Awards ICON Award during the 2025 ceremony, which will be held in Las Vegas on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer will also perform during the show for the first time since 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not the first American Music Awards honor she has received. Jackson has earned 11 AMAs over her career. She also has five Grammy awards, two Emmys and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 2019.

She was also given the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2015 BET Awards, Billboard reported.

The AMAs called her "one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era."

She has sold more than 180 million albums and is one of only four artists to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart across four decades, spanning the 1980s to 2010s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson’s hit “Someone to Call My Lover” recently hit the charts, 24 years after its original release, thanks to going viral on social media.

According to the AMAs, the ICON Award is "an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry."

The two previous ICON award recipients were Rihanna in 2013 and Lionel Richie in 2022, Billboard reported.

Jackson will soon appear in a six-show Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre stage starting on May 21.

0 of 31 Through the years Unspecified - 1974: (L-R) Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson performing on the ABC tv series 'The Sonny Comedy Revue'. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC) Through the years LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Actresses Janet Jackson (left) and Ja'net Dubois appear in a scene from the CBS television comedy series "GOOD TIMES" in 1974 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: The Jacksons. A CBS television variety show. January 1, 1977. Pictured clockwise from front and center: Janet Jackson, Rebbie Jackson, Michael Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Tito Jackson and Randy Jackson. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Through the years Janet Jackson (C) with her brothers (L-R) Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson, Tito Jackson, Randy Jackson and Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons pose during a publicity photo shoot after the band signed to Epic Records, at Jackie Jackson's home on August 17, 1978 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Gregg Cobarr/WireImage) (Gregg Cobarr/WireImage) Through the years LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 2: Pop singer Janet Jackson poses for a portrait session on August 2, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years LOS ANGELES - 1984: Singer and actress Janet Jackson poses for her "Dream Street" album cover in 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - 1986: Singer Janet Jackson poses for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Through the years Janet Jackson 1987 American Music Awards (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) (Chris Walter/WireImage) Through the years Portrait of American singer and actor Janet Jackson, London, circa 1987. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) (Tim Roney/Getty Images) Through the years Actor Gene Kelly and singer Janet Jackson attend the Fourth Annual ASCAP Film & Television Music Awards on April 26, 1989 at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Janet Jackson, Diamond Awards Festival, Sportpaleis, Antwerpen, Belgium, 18th November 1989. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images) (Gie Knaeps/Getty Images) Through the years HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Michael Katherine Jackson is conforted by her aunts Janet Jackson (R) and LaToya Jackson during the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center on July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Jackson, the iconic pop star, died at the age of 50 at UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest at his rented home on June 25 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gabriel Bouys-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Janet Jackson performs onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Janet Jackson performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Through the years MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Janet Jackson attends amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente on September 28, 2009 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images) (Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Through the years BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson poses with the Global Icon Award in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV) (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV) Through the years BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for MTV) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for MTV) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM) (David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Janet Jackson and Icon Award winner Mary J. Blige pose backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Janet Jackson presents the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JULY 08: Janet Jackson attends the Rose Ball 2022 on July 08, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images) (PLS Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 31: Janet Jackson visits Walt Disney World Resort on a family vacation and enjoys some time at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT on July 31, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The newest family thrill coaster is part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT. (Photo by Kent Philips/Disney Parks via Getty Images) (Handout/Disney Parks via Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Through the years HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) (Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Janet Jackson and Thom Browne attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group