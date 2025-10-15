‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Star Wars’ poster artist Drew Struzan dies

FILE PHOTO: Artist Drew Struzan signs copies of the Oscar poster at the Hollywood and Highland Centre February 22, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Struzan died Oct. 13 at the age of 78. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

The man who gave us our first tastes of such legendary film series as “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Harry Potter” has died.

Drew Struzan was 78 years old.

His death was confirmed on his Instagram account, saying he died on Oct. 13.

His wife Dylan, said in a March Facebook post that her husband had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years.

Good morning all. I’m Drew’s wife, Dylan Struzan. I come to you with a heavy heart. Several years ago, Drew was... Posted by Drew Struzan on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Steven Spielberg remembered Struzan, saying, "Drew made event art. “His posters made many of our movies into destinations…and the memory of those movies and the age we were when we saw them always comes flashing back just by glancing at his iconic photorealistic imagery. In his own invented style, nobody drew like Drew.”

“I had to almost live up to the art that we later were going to ask Drew to create for the poster,” Spielberg said in the past, according to IGN.

Struzan shared about how he created his art in a 2021 interview with Slashfilm.

“I felt that art was more than just telling the story. I’m looking to give a person a feeling about something they could hope for,” he said. “I asked the directors what they’re doing and why they were doing it, [and] I try to find the best in what they are doing, then I paint that way. I look for the best pictures I can find of the actors and scenes [and] I look for the color palette. I design a composition that is open ended, not closed ended saying, ‘This is what you have to think about this.’ I feel like I’ve done a good job when that happens.”

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement, “When one thinks of iconic movie poster artists, Drew Struzan is the first name that comes to mind. Drew’s unforgettable artwork has touched so many hearts throughout the years, and I have been thankful to have worked with him on films such as ”E.T.," “Back to the Future,” “Hook,” and the “Indiana Jones series.” His artwork is so imaginative, so beautiful, it elevated the movie-going experience for those films before audiences even stepped foot into a theater. Drew’s work is timeless, and will undoubtedly inspire both artists and film lovers for generations to come.”

While George Lucas said, “Drew was an artist of the highest order. His illustrations fully captured the excitement, tone and spirit of each of my films his artwork represented. His creativity, through a single illustrated image, opened up a world full of life in vivid color…even at a glance. I was lucky to have worked with him time and time again.”

Struzan was born in Oregon City and went to ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena. He sold his art to help pay for school and eventually got a job as an artist for Pacific Eye & Ear in Los Angeles.

He got his professional start designing album covers for bands such as The Beach Boys, Bee Gees and even illustrated Alice Cooper’s “Welcome to My Nightmare” album cover.

He started doing posters in 1975 for small films before being asked by Charles White III to create a new poster for the 1978 rerelease of “Star Wars.” While White drew the mechanical details and ships, Struzan drew the characters.

Struzan kept creating art for major films such as “Blade Runner,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Coming to America,” “The Goonies” and “The Muppet Movie,” Variety reported.

He worked into the 2000’s, despite announcing his retirement in 2008, on posters for “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” according to Variety.

With the passing of Drew Struzan, the prolific movie poster illustrator leaves behind a legacy of iconic film visuals from Star Wars to Indiana Jones and beyond. https://t.co/NmDw8I2Q2v pic.twitter.com/uazMKtFk6g — Star Wars (@starwars) October 15, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group