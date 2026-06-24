‘Inappropriate marital conduct’: Olivia Jean files for divorce from Jack White

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Jack White and Olivia Jean attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jack White and Olivia Jean’s four-year marriage is over.

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Jean filed for divorce earlier this month, accusing her ex-husband of “inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

She said the date of separation was the same day she filed, June 3, People magazine reported.

The claim is common in Tennessee, with attorneys calling it a catch-all, despite the state’s statutes saying a spouse is accused of “cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The couple was married during a concert in Detroit four years ago.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s been such a beautiful day, I’m thinking why don’t we just do this right now and get married right now?” White said mid-performance, the Times reported. Jean’s father, Brent Markel, was in the audience and White asked if they had his blessing.

The onstage ceremony took place on April 8, 2022, with the couple married by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank, E! News reported.

The filing, however, lists the wedding date as December 2022, according to E! News.

Jean said in the filing that she is asking for alimony, for him to pay her medical insurance and to remain as the beneficiary on his life insurance.

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