Imam shot outside New Jersey mosque

An imam suffered critical injuries in a shooting outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

NEWARK, N.J. — An imam suffered critical injuries Wednesday in a shooting outside a mosque in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

Police responded to the shooting outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque in Newark just after 6 a.m., the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé, told The New York Times. A person at the mosque identified the victim to WNBC-TV as Imam Hassan Sharif.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, NJ.com reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Fragé told the Times that the shooter remained at large on Wednesday.

Dwayne Hill, a 64-year-old who has lived near the mosque for his entire life, told the newspaper that the people who worship at the mosque have been good neighbors.

“They keep to themselves and do what they believe in,” he said. “They’ve been feeding and clothing the neighborhood for years.”

Officials with the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations told WNBC that they are working to get more information on the shooting.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam,” said Dina Sayedahmed, communications manager at CAIR-NJ. “Anyone with information about the shooting should immediately contact local police.”

Masjid Muhammad-Newark was founded as Temple No. 25 in 1957. It is also home to a K-12 Islamic school, the Clara Mohammed School-Newark, according to the mosque’s website.

