‘I’m still in shock”: Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth at Golden Corral

Golden Corral birth FILE PHOTO: A woman gave birth in the restroom of a Golden Corral restaurant in Arkansas without ever knowing she was pregnant, she said. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman who stopped into a Golden Corral Restaurant for lunch got the surprise of her life when she went into labor and delivered a baby boy in the bathroom.

Tayvia Woodfork and family members were at the North Little Rock, Arkansas, restaurant when she began to have pains in her abdomen.

“She was complaining that her stomach hurt,” Tayvia’s mother, Tameka Woodfork, told Today.com.

What Tayvia did not know was that she was about 37 weeks pregnant — and in active labor. Tayvia, 26, said she had not gained weight during her pregnancy nor felt any fetal movement.

According to doctors, Tayvia experienced a cryptic pregnancy, a rare situation in which a woman has no signs of pregnancy, KARK-TV reported.

“There were no signs,” Tameka tells Today. “We had no idea.”

After Tayvia was in the restroom for more than 10 minutes, her mother went in to check on her and found her crying in pain.

“I said, ‘We have to go to the hospital,’ but she couldn’t move her legs, so we ended up calling 911,’” her mother said.

But Tayvia’s son was not going to wait, according to KARK.

Tayvia gave birth to the 6-pound boy soon after the paramedics arrived.

Tayvia decided to name her son Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork. Tayvia joins a 2-year-old brother named Taylon.

In a Facebook post, Golden Corral said baby Tamaar is the record holder for the youngest Golden Corral fan. “As surprised as our team was at the news of a baby being born at our restaurant, we are truly honored to play such a momentous role in little Tamaar’s life,” a Golden Corral spokesperson said.

“But no honor compares to having Tamaar carry on the ‘Golden Corral’ brand name in his own name, Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork!”


