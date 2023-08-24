‘I don’t wish this on any mother:’ Priscilla Presley talks about Lisa Marie’s death

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial FILE PHOTO: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA/Getty Images for ABA)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Priscilla Presley said in an interview Wednesday that she had a feeling that something was wrong with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley two days before she died after suffering cardiac arrest.

“I did know there was something not right,” Priscilla said in an interview published Wednesday with The Hollywood Reporter.

She and Lisa Marie, the daughter she shared with rock legend Elvis Presley, had attended the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 10 to support actor Austin Butler who starred in the film “Elvis.”

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscilla said, adding that when she tripped due to her high heels, she shared a laugh with her daughter about it.

“We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory.

Priscilla told the outlet that Lisa Marie mentioned she had stomach pain soon after they arrived at the ceremony.

“Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Lisa Marie would die two days later.

On the morning Lisa Marie died, Priscilla said she received a phone call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, telling her Lisa Marie had been taken to the hospital.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Priscilla said, adding, “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

The medical examiner determined Lisa Marie died as a result of a bowel obstruction which was a complication from prior weight-loss surgery.

