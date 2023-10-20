House speaker race: Third vote expected today

Jim Jordan U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Republican Speaker designee, arrives for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The House is expected to try again Friday to choose a new speaker 17 days after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the role.

It remained unclear early Friday if Rep. Jim Jordan, the GOP’s pick to take the speaker’s gavel, had enough support to take on the role. In the first round of voting, held on Tuesday, Jordan won 200 votes. In a second round of voting held Wednesday, he got 199 votes from his colleagues.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who was nominated for the speakership by Democrats, got all 212 votes from his party members on Tuesday and Wednesday.

House reconvenes ahead of 3rd expected speakership vote

Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: The House has been called to order ahead of an expected vote for House speaker on Friday.

Democrats urge Republicans to find bipartisan path

Update 10 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: The House’s top Democrats urged their Republican colleagues to find a bipartisan candidate for the speakership, calling Jordan a “clear and present danger.”

“We want to find a bipartisan path forward,” Jeffries told reporters ahead of Friday’s expected vote. “At every step of the way, Republicans have rejected bipartisanship and embraced extremism.”

He described Jordan as an “extremist,” pointing to his stances, including his refusal to acknowledge that President Joe Biden rightfully won the 2020 presidential election.

At a news conference earlier Friday, Jordan said, “I think there were all kinds of problems with the 2020 election.”

Original report: Jordan told reporters Friday that he has since “had a good conversation” with Republicans who declined to support his bid for the speakership and added that “we’ll continue to do that.”

“We need to get to work for the American people,” he said.

“We need to do what we said we were going to do. We need to do what we told them we were going to do when they elected us and put us in office, and frankly we can’t do that if the House isn’t open — and we can’t open the House until we get a speaker.”

Republicans, who make up a majority of the House, have struggled to unite behind a new speaker since some party members joined Democrats to remove McCarthy, R-Calif., from the House’s top post on Oct. 3.

Jordan became the Republican pick for speaker on Oct. 13, one day after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the role due to a lack of support. On Thursday, Jordan proposed that House Republicans empower the chamber’s temporary speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to bring legislation to the floor while he continued working to gain support, though the effort quickly fizzled.

The House is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Friday.

