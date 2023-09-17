Horace Ové, pioneering Black British filmmaker, dead at 86

Horace Ové: Horace Ové was a filmmaker who directed the first full-length British Black film, "Pressure." (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Horace Ové, a pioneering Black filmmaker who directed “Pressure” in 1976, died Saturday. He was 86.

The filmmaker’s son, Zak Ové, announced the Trinidad native’s death in a Facebook post.

“Our loving father Horace, took his last breath at 4.30 this morning, while sleeping peacefully,” Zak Ové wrote. “I hope his spirit is free now after many years of suffering with Alzheimer’s. You are forever missed, and forever loved. Rest in Peace Pops, and thank you for everything.”

Ové, who was knighted last year, directed “Pressure,” the first full-length Black British feature, The Guardian reported. He also documented the arrival of reggae music to the United Kingdom in his 1971 film, “Reggae,” according to the newspaper.

Ové was born in Belmont in Trinidad and Tobago on Dec. 3, 1936, to a multicultural family of African, Indian, French and Spanish heritage, The Guardian reported.

He moved to London in 1960 to study interior design, according to Variety. Ové then relocated to Rome, where he worked as a film extra in several movies, including the 1963 film “Cleopatra,” the entertainment news website reported.

Horace Ove showed me his extensive photographic work & details of his films He https://t.co/5lqH7V6U9S photograph me on the London streets as he loved to document street life. He was a fiery character & supportive & came to Manchester to host my first archive screenings RIEP pic.twitter.com/JvJhCy61qd — Karen Gabay (@KazGabay) September 16, 2023

He returned to Great Britain in 1965, where he covered political and social events while attending the London Film School, Variety reported.

In addition to “Pressure,” Ové's other works included “A Hole in Babylon” (1979), “The Garland” (1981) and “Playing Away” (1985), according to Deadline. He also made two documentaries in India, including “Dabbawallahs” (1985), and “Who Shall We Tell?” (1985).

