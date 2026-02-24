‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months in prison

File photo from 2020. The former "Home Improvement" star was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in California in February 2024.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who starred in the 1990s television comedy “Home Improvement,” was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Southern California two years ago.

Bryan, 44, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Indio, California, for the DUI charge, KESQ reported, citing Riverside County Court records.

Two other charges were dropped, according to the television station. They included a hit-and-run/property damage charge and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.

Bryan was arrested on Feb. 17, 2024, in LaQuinta, California, KESQ reported.

In addition to the DUI charge, Bryan admitted to an enhancement for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.15% or higher, according to TMZ, which was the first media outlet to report the sentencing.

That is nearly double the amount allowed under California law; the BAC limit is 0.08% for motorists 21 and older.

Bryan was also credited with 57 days served.

Monday’s sentencing ends another chapter of legal issues for the actor, who has been arrested six times over the past five years.

On Nov. 29, 2025, Bryan was taken into custody in Eugene, Oregon, accused of violating his probation for a previous domestic violence conviction, TMZ reported.

In January 2025, he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Bryan was arrested on domestic abuse charges in August 2023 in Lane County, Oregon.

He is due in court on March 2 for a probation violation in this case, People reported.

In October 2023, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal, USA Today reported. He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, according to the newspaper.

Bryan was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2020 in Oregon and pleaded guilty to two counts in April 2021, USA Today reported.

Bryan starred as Brad Taylor in 203 episodes of “Home Improvement” from 1991 to 1999, according to IMDb.com.

