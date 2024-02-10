Helicopter with 6 people on board crashes in remote area; passengers missing

A helicopter went down overnight in San Bernardino County, California with half a dozen people on board.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BAKER, Calif. — A helicopter went down overnight in San Bernardino County, California, with six people on board.

The Federal Aviation Association said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter went down around 10 p.m. Friday, according to KTLA.

It took off just before 9 p.m. from the Palm Springs Airport, KABC reported. It was heading to Boulder City, Nevada.

The helicopter went down just east of Interstate 15 near Nipton, located close to the California-Nevada border, KTLA reported.

Orbic Air is a tour company that the helicopter is registered to, according to KTTV.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to find any survived, KABC reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash, the news outlet reported. NTSB is expected to send a team out to the crash site, according to The Associated Press.

