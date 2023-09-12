Hank Williams Jr. marries in small ceremony in Alabama

Hank Williams Jr marries FILE PHOTO: CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Hank Williams Jr. performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hank Williams Jr. was married Saturday in a ceremony attended by a small group of family and friends, the singer’s Facebook page read on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

“Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends,” according to the official Hank Williams Jr. Facebook page.

“They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mother’s Day,” the post continued. “The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003.”

The bride, Brandi Fields Irvin, is 43. The couple’s engagement was confirmed on Sept. 4.

The wedding, Williams’ fourth, comes 18 months after his wife, of 32 years, Mary Jane Thomas, died after having elective surgery.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, Thomas, 58, died of a collapsed lung that was punctured during the elective surgery the day before.

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas dies in Florida

“38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane,” Williams wrote on Instagram on April 29, 2022. “Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever.”

In addition to their son, Sam, Williams and Thomas had a daughter, Katherine, who died in a car crash in June 2020 at age 27.

The 74-year-old country star is the son of music legend Hank Williams.

Latest trending news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!