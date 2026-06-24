Grand Theft Auto VI gets presale date

Gamers rejoice, you’re inching closer to getting the newest Grand Theft Auto game.

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Rockstar Games said preorders open at midnight on June 25, and that it will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

CNET noted it has been 14 years since the last main Grand Theft Auto game. Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in September 2013.

The game has been in development since 2022, but after the company was hacked and some of the assets were leaked, Rockstar pushed back the release by about a year, the BBC said.

It is expected to be released on Nov. 19, with the base game priced at $80 and the Ultimate Edition at $100.

But there’s some bad news if you’re looking to actually get your hands on the game, instead of just downloading it.

The BBC reported that the “physical copies” of the game will not have a disc but will instead have a digital download code. That will be available on Nov. 12 for preloading before the Nov. 19 drop date.

Gaming journalist Vic Hood told the BBC that while it may anger some people, it makes sense for Rockstar Games.

“It reduces the amount of rebuying and reselling and helps prevent leaks,” he explained.

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