‘George Michael: The Faith Tour’ to have theatrical release, new album coming

FILE PHOTO: George Michael performs on stage on his 'Faith' tour, at Earls Court Arena on June 15th, 1988 in London, England. A film recording during his stops in France is being released, nearly a decade after his death. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

A long-lost film from George Michael is getting a theatrical release and it will bring with it new music.

George Michael died in 2016 at the age of 53, according to Billboard.

But despite his death a decade ago, George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios are bringing the 80s pop sensation back to life on the big screen through “George Michael: The Faith Tour.”

The concert film was restored and remastered from footage shot at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during Michael’s 1988 European tour, Deadline reported.

It was shot on 14, 35mm cameras over two nights. The “Faith” singer was only 24 at the time and, according to Deadline, was at the height of his stardom.

See the teaser trailer here or below:

The premier date has not been released, but it will be accompanied by a short film by Mary McCartney that will include a voice-over from an unheard interview by the former member of Wham! along with images from Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Faith” music video.

A companion 18-track live album, “The Faith Tour,” will also be released and will contain previously unreleased recordings from both Wham! and his solo career.

During his career, Michael sold more than 125 million records globally and had eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard.

0 of 21 George Michael through the years LONDON - 1980: Singer George Michael poses at home with his cat after losing his voice and being forced to cancel a number of live shows in 1980, London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) George Michael through the years George Michael of the teenage pop duo Wham!, poses in the studio. 26th October 1982. (Photo by Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) George Michael through the years New pop sensation Wham! pictured in concert in Aberdeen, Scotland. This was their first live appearance and was part of their Club Fantastic Tour. 9th October 1983. (Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) George Michael through the years Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of the pop group Wham!, arriving at London airport. George Michael is wearing a 'Choose Life' t-shirt and holding a portable stereo. 24th May 1984. (Photo by Victor Crawshaw/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Singer George Michael (right) at the Brit Awards after party at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, England on February 11, 1985. (Photo by Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images) (Duncan Raban/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) George Michael through the years George Michael, Boy George, Andy Summers perform on stage at AIDS awareness concert, London, April 1987. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: George Michael performs on stage on his 'Faith' tour, at Earls Court Arena on June 15th, 1988 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns) (Pete Still/Redferns) George Michael through the years LONDON - JULY 13: George Michael sings during Live Aid in Wembley stadium 13 July 2004. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images) (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON - SEPTEMBER 18: Singer George Michael takes part in a Photocall for "The Rainbow Trust" Childrens Charity at the Meridien Hotel on September 18, 2003 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) (Steve Finn/Getty Images) George Michael through the years BERLIN - FEBRUARY 16: Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON - JULY 02: Singer George Michael performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON - JULY 2: Singers George Michael (L) and Sir Paul McCartney perform on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON - MAY 08: Former Wham! singer George Michael (L) leaves Brent Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to a charge of driving while unfit through drugs on May 8, 2007 in London. He appeared under his real name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) George Michael through the years SAN DIEGO - JUNE 17: Singer George Michael performs at the Sports Arena on June 17, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) George Michael through the years PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 20: Singer George Michael performs on stage in concert on the first night of his "George Michael Live" Australian tour at Burswood Dome on February 20, 2010 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Singer George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) (Hannah Peters/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Singer George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images) (Scott Heavey/Getty Images) George Michael through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: A photograph of George Michael is left as tributes of flowers, candles and cards are left at the home of the pop music icon in The Grove, Highgate on December 26, 2016 in London, England. Singer George Michael died on Christmas day in his country home in Oxfordshire at the age of 53 on December 25. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group